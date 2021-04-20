COVID-19: Firm to lift education system

Following the disruptions to the education system and other key businesses in the country due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, an online education service providers and garment manufacturing supply firm, SKLD Integrated Services Limited, has pledged support for the education sector and to ease burden of education on Nigerian parents during the third term back-to-school session.

In particular, the firm explained that it was not unaware of the various challenges several Nigerians are currently facing, especially in the education sector, stating that it is rolling out the SKLD reward promo that seeks to reward six back-to-school shoppers every Friday for five weeks with N30,000 SKIT shopping vouchers.

The company said that the first draw would hold on Friday, April 23, where winners would be announced on the store’s social media platform.

Besides, it said customers also stand a chance to win several gift items at the store locations at Ikeja, Lekki, Ikota in Lagos, as well as Wuse II in Abuja, while primary and secondary school proprietors will be rewarded with up to 20 per cent discount on school uniforms in the Marcel Hughes early bird campaign.

On the initiative, the General Manager Commercials, SKLD Integrated Services, Seun Ogunjimi, reiterated the company’s value proposition to customers, saying: “Over and above, our determination is to build value for all our stakeholders, such as in ensuring that our consumers have one less thing to think about when it comes to their children and wards’ education.

“We are currently aware of their difficulties, especially as a result of the pandemic and we want to help alleviate them. The SKLD reward promo was created as a result of this.

For five weeks during the promo, we will be rewarding 30 skit customers with over N1 million in discount, vouchers and gift items.

We also identify with the challenges of running a business in this environment, and as such we are rewarding school owners with a 20 per cent discount on school uniforms purchased in our Marcel Hughes early bird campaign.”

Brands and Marketing Manager, SKLD Integrated Services, Wale Disu also stated that the SKLD Reward Promo represents one of the organisation’s core values – “customer focused,” stressing that “at the core of our operations is our dedication to our customers, be it wholesale or retail.”

Like this: Like Loading...