COVID-19: Firm unveils model to prevent physical interaction, rewards staff, loyal customers

As Nigerians brace up for the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic, a Lagos based firm, Musaroq Group has unveiled an online business model to prevent physical interaction and check the spread of the virus in the state.

The firm which also rewarded outstanding employees and loyal customers at an end of year party held at the corporate head office of the company in Ipaja area of the company, also vowed to comply with all the safety protocol for the prevention of the deadly virus.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the company, Mr. Saheed Akinbile, said that the event was organised to appreciate dedicated staff and customers for their service and loyalty to all subsidiaries of the group over the years.

The chairman promised that the company and its subsidiaries spanning oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and Information and Technology (ICT) would continue to offer satisfactory service to customers and subject its staff to regular training for customers’ satisfaction.

‘’I want to appreciate our customers because they are the reason we are still in business and we will continue to give our customers the best of service and satisfaction for their patronage of our services across all the company’s subsidiaries,’’ he said.

In her words, the founder of the company, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf disclosed that a new medical subsidiary would be opened soon.

‘’We are set for the opening of our medical diagnostic and consultancy in the next few weeks and the facility is of modern standard and it would not disappoint our teeming the public for whom it is meant to serve and boost their healthcare.’’

The event also witnessed the unveiling of an e-commerce platform of the company, which in the words of Akinbile-Yussuf was conceived ‘’to further satisfy customers in view of restrictions of public gathering and social distancing arising from coronavirus pandemic as our customers can easily ship online and have their items delivered.’’

A number of employees including the company’s administrative manager, Tunji Olubila received gifts and commendation for their dedication to duty.

The ceremony was anchored by popular actor, Saidi Balogun and witnessed by music stars including Waka exponent, Salawa Abeni and Islamic choral singer, Kayode Sideeq.

