COVID-19: FirstBank launches next-generation ATM

Posted on

In the light of COVID-19, FirstBank has launched the FastTrack ATM, a Next Generation ATM and first of its kind in Africa, designed to promote financial activities on the machine devoid of any form of physical interaction with the machine.
In a press release, the lender said the introduction of the FastTrack ATM, which is done in partnership with Inlaks, enables customers carry out cash withdrawals without having to touch the interface of the ATM.
According to the statement:m, “with the FastTrack ATM, widely referred to as Touchless Solution, the customer carries out the transaction by using his or her mobile phone to perform the needed steps designed originally for implementation on the ATM.

 

“By using one’s phone, the transaction is carried out – in advance – through the bank’s USSD or mobile banking option. Upon the schedule, the customer visits the FastTrack ATM to complete the transaction by tapping a contactless Near Field Communication (NFC) card on the ATM to withdraw his or her cash.”

 

It further said: “FirstBank customers can now leverage the real-time mobile banking capabilities of their cellphone to activate cash withdrawals at the FastTrack ATM. The ATM solution is the bank’s response to control the spread of COVID-19, whilst promoting the safety of customers that carry out transactions at the ATM.”

 

Speaking on the launch of the FastTrack ATM, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, said: “At FirstBank, we are driven to provide seamless financial solutions to ensure our customers are able to timely carry out their transactions in safe, secured and efficient ways, thereby putting them ahead in digital banking, not just in Nigeria but Africa.

