COVID-19: FMDQ admits over N23bn debt securities

The current business climate, marred by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has seen most corporates and business entities look to the debt capital markets as a viable avenue to efficiently raise capital in order to meet their financing needs. FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval of the listing of the FBNQuest Merchant Bank Funding SPV PLC Series 1 N5.00 billion Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond, and the quotations of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N6.00 billion Series 9 and N9.00 billion Series 10 Commercial Paper (CP) notes under its N100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme as well as the Mixta Real Estate Plc N3.30 billion Series 20 – 23 CP notes under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

The exchange also admitted the registration of the Guinness Nigeria Plc N10.00 billion CP Programme, allowing the company to raise funds from the market up to the limit approved within its registered CP Programme as at when the need arises. Issues from this CP Programme will also be quoted on FMDQ Exchange. According to a statement from the FMDQ, the admissions to FMDQ Exchange’s platform are reflective of the potential of the Nigerian DCM and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

