COVID-19: Forgotten past of history

The current pandemic will become history some day; the time is what we don’t know. It was George Santayana who once said “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” History tells us that the Spanish Influenza of 1918–1919 killed more than 50 million people worldwide over the course of two years, although the true origin of the 1918 influenza pandemic was unknown. Influenza pandemics have occurred regularly every 30 to 40 years since the 16th century.

Today, respiratory tract infection professionals are predicting another influenza pandemic will erupt, when? No one knows. The pandemics started in September 1918 in Minnesota; it was directly traceable to soldiers, sailors and friends. At that time, every military base and military hospital in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area were severely affected. And sooner, the number of civilian cases outstripped the number of military cases for the first time on October 9, 1918.

What else could be said of the deadliest pandemic in the world? A man walked grumpily to check on a family and found the entire family dead. He cried mournfully and he said: “death had dealt with us so unfairly?” The bitterness of his heart can only be compared to a leaf in West Africa called bitter leaf. At this period, death was quick and savage, the victims might be fine one minute and the next one turned pale and gone, fevers rising to 104 to 106 degrees. As I write now, some people still doubt the authenticity of the virus, some even tag it “rich man disease” but let them check history, when the flu hit in 1918, some newspapers reported that influenza posed no danger because it was as old as history, the kind of thing that was usually accompanied by foul air, fog, and plagues of insects until it killed over 50 millions of people.

In 1918, little was known about influenza. While this lack of knowledge did not negatively impact infection control, effective treatment and prevention methods were fully utilized but the states were ill equipped for a health crisis. We must equip ourselves in order not to be caught aware again. The truth is, COVID-19 is still a mystery just like the physicians at Fort Snelling 1918 maintained that influenza was bacterial in origin and it was subsequently proven to be false.

However, scientists, researchers and medical personnel agreed on accuracy to curb infection which was relatively accurate. Minneapolis and St. Paul both attempted to combat influenza by limiting crowding in places with restricted access to fresh air. Just the same way our government initially restricted worship to 20 people. The measures used to contain influenza greatly affected the day-to-day lives of citizens. While some accepted the changes imposed on them, others protested regulations that they considered unfair.

Some called for more stringent methods, while others blatantly broke the new rules that were intended to protect them. Today, thousands of people in Spain are protesting against the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The cities of Madrid and Barcelona began to relax their curbs from Monday 25th May, 2020 by allowing outdoor dining and gatherings of up to 10 people. How were they able to control the infection in 1918? Public places were closed, people were asked to remain at their homes.

The use of gauze masks was made compulsory, more stringent sanitation laws enacted, and vaccination campaigns were deployed. Directions for wearing the masks were issued to the public. Today, the Centres for Disease Control of each nations issued infection control and guidelines to curtail the pandemic. Technology now is quite different from then when postal workers, Boy Scouts, and teachers were enlisted to provide educational materials to the public and to teach health precautions.

Today, information is available at our fingertips across the world. At that time, so many pertinent questions were asked, if you begin to close, when are you going to stop? If you begin to ease, what do you accomplish by opening? Today, we are caught between health concerns and the economy and are asking similar questions. Today there is a shortage of testing kits and ventilators. God forbid, what will happen tomorrow if there is an outbreak of similar virus? The World Health Organization (WHO) must have extensive plans of how to handle a pandemic of this status to restrict casualties to a minimal level.

If it happens in the future, how would it be contained to avoid global spread? To prevent the spread of the virus outside the origin will likely be a long shot but not within the reach of human beings. There must be unprecedented efforts to quarantine the worst affected person and the city must be locked down instantly to forestall transmission outside the town of origin. The centre for disease controls of each country must always be in constant watch.

