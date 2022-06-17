COVID 19: Foundation engages women to curb vaccine hesitancy

A non-governmental organisation, Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has engaged more than 40 women in Cross River State as champions to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. The engagement, which took place in Calabar, had women groups from the 18 local government areas of the state like the Ekori Women’s League, Ambitious Ladies Foundation and others. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that although vaccines are available in most of the healthcare centres, residents of Cross River have refused to take them for fear of myths mostly on social media and of reactions. Speaking to the women, Dr. Echey Ijezie, Country Programme Director, AHF Nigeria, Country Office, said the essence of the gathering was to make women champions in the fight against COVID-19 hesitancy in the state. Ijezie said women played key roles at the community level and were highly influential and so were important in any form of advocacy and information dissemination

