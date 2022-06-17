News

COVID 19: Foundation engages women to curb vaccine hesitancy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has engaged more than 40 women in Cross River State as champions to curb COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. The engagement, which took place in Calabar, had women groups from the 18 local government areas of the state like the Ekori Women’s League, Ambitious Ladies Foundation and others. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that although vaccines are available in most of the healthcare centres, residents of Cross River have refused to take them for fear of myths mostly on social media and of reactions. Speaking to the women, Dr. Echey Ijezie, Country Programme Director, AHF Nigeria, Country Office, said the essence of the gathering was to make women champions in the fight against COVID-19 hesitancy in the state. Ijezie said women played key roles at the community level and were highly influential and so were important in any form of advocacy and information dissemination

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

President Buhari solicits support of NMA to rehabilitate Nigerian health care sector

Posted on Author Musa Pam

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the support of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in rehabilitating the health care sector in order to deliver a healthcare system that is responsive to the needs of Nigerians. He disclosed this during the 61st Annual General Conference and Annual Delegates meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), held in […]
News

COVID-19: FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 481 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in weeks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with new coronavirus infections in the country. Out of 481 samples confirmed positive on Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT recorded the most infections with 96 cases, followed by Lagos with 89. The […]
News Top Stories

DMO: N32.91trn debt stock within 40% limit threshold

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday said that total public debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as at December 31, 2020, was 21.61 per cent, a figure it said was within Nigeria’s new limit of 40 per cent. The debt agency restated that Nigeria’s total debt stock as at December 31, 2020 was N32.915 trillion. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica