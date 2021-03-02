COVID-19: Foundation launches e-Learning platform for students, teachers

In line with the nation’s education curriculum and in support of creative learning through innovative approaches for students and teachers across Nigeria to supplement the printed worksheets released in 2020, Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative has launched an ELearning Platform for schools. Given the challenge posed by the closure of schools across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,

Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative provided alternative learning materials for Nigerian students as it rolled out a learning platform, tagged: “My Story of Water Worksheets.” The innovation was launching taking into consideration the need to adopt digital technology in ensuring safe and equitable access to learning materials.

According to the organisation, the digital platform allows the users (children and teachers) to access learning materials online including the digital versions of worksheets that were released last year.

The user-friendly platform had been built with funding from the International Relief Fund of the German Federal Foreign Office and the Goethe Institut, as well as in conjunction with Alliance Francaise Nigeria, Goethe Institut and the UNICEF. It said the platform is set up for students of all ages to log in and immerse themselves in learning activities catered to their needs.

To ensure the smooth delivery of the platform, some one million teachers and Teach for Nigeria (TFN) serve as delivery partners with the learning worksheets and in empowering teachers across the country.

The strategic partners, it was further learnt, are crucial in supporting the project as they have all contributed their relevant knowledge and expertise in ensuring that the platform is as inclusive as possible.

Following the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on education for millions of students and teachers, Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative has been working vigorously to initiate solutions to support home learning and serve the out-of-school students across the country.

Through the introduction of this digital learning platform, which complements the worksheets and the current school curriculum, this project is leading the way in changing the narrative of education and teaching in Nigeria. Meanwhile, to achieve this, Five Cowries Initiative partnered the Alliance Francaise to translate the activities from English into several languages.

The Director of Alliance Française in Lagos, Charles Courdent, said of the project: “The Five Cowries Project has been the right response to the very strange times we are living because of the pandemic.

As the first cultural network in the world, Alliance Française is very proud to partner with that enthusiastic adventure: not only by translating the contents into French, which is a broadly spoken language throughout the continent, but also to promote national languages such as Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa that Alliance Française de Lagos is happy to teach.

“This project will be shared through the French network with many other countries, in Africa and even beyond.”

The activities on the platform, according to Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative, are in keeping with its general goal of enhancing the quality education through the arts.

It added: “The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) champions creativity as a core skill for children and has maintained that creativity in learning encourages self-efficacy and solutions- oriented approaches in children.

Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative has partnered UNICEF in rolling out this innovative platform through which the key projects of “My Story of Water,” “My Story of Food,” “My Story of Energy’’ and “My Story of Balance” which all align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aims to reach wider audiences and ensure creativity in students and teachers.”

On his part, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, noted: “The experiences of the last year have shown that young people and children needed to develop new ways of learning.

The Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative has been working with educators in communities and homes to support the child’s learning experience by developing the creative soft skills needed for them to become effective young members of their community”

