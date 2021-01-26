News

COVID-19: From 964 to 1,430, Nigeria records 48 percent daily count increase in 24 hours

Nigeria has recorded a 48 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 infections confirmed within 24 hours.
On Sunday, after three weeks of recording a minimum of 1,000 new positive samples daily, Nigeria’s single-day count had dropped to 964 new cases.
But on Monday, there had been a 48 percent rise in this figure as 1,430 new infections were recorded.
The new figure, which was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the update for January 25, 2021, brought the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 122,996.
The new infections were confirmed in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Lagos recorded the highest number of daily infections with 744 cases, while Plateau state came next on the list with 100 positive samples.
The NCDC also noted that there were 619 patients discharged, which included 435 community recoveries in Lagos and 184 in Kaduna.
A total of 98,359 persons have now been discharged after recovering from the virus.
Three persons were recorded to have died of coronavirus complications on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,507.
According to the NCDC, 1,270,523 samples have now been tested in the country, with 23,130 being active cases.
BREAKDOWN
1,430 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-744
Plateau-100
Oyo-77
FCT-75
Nasarawa-74
Katsina-48
Edo-42
Kano-41
Enugu-37
Rivers-34
Ogun-33
Kwara-32
Niger-28
Ebonyi-27
Kaduna-26
Borno-12
Yobe-10
Ekiti-5
Gombe-1
*112,996 confirmed
98,359 discharged
1,507 deaths

Reporter

