COVID-19: FRSC advises on passengers per seat in Bayelsa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command on Monday warned against violation of two passengers per a seat among private and commercial drivers in the state in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the Sector Commander, Mr Robert Ogom said that obeying the COVID-19 guidelines, especially keeping social distancing was necessary.

He said the Command would not leave any stone unturned in prosecuting any offender, including the public and private vehicles and most, especially tricycle operators.

Ogom said the Corps in the state was committed to ensuring safer roads for the people and urged them to also obey traffic rules and regulations, including the COVID-19 guidelines.

” Yes, we have task force that we are working with and any offender arrested is taken to the mobile court direct. So, we must learn to stay safe.

“I enjoin all drivers to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.Make sure you wear your facemasks and maintain two persons per a seat.

“We have made several arrests of offenders of road safety regulations and COVID-19 guidelines; generally, overloading is an offence as far as FRSC is concerned.

“Let us support the efforts of the federal and state government in the fight against the coronavirus disease and maintain the common measures to stop the spread.”

