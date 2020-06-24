COVID-19 Fumigation: RATTAWU seeks protection of environment, work places

Disturbed over possible effects the unavoidable fumigation of public places occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic may portend, the Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has called for adequate protection of the environment and workplaces.

A statement signed by the President RATTAWU, Kabir Tsanni and the General Secretary of the Union, Akpausoh Akpausoh and made available to newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, advised government at all levels to pay more attention to the environment saying, “whatever happens to the environment has a multiplier effect; at times far more than it meets the eye.”

While insisting post COVID-19 recovery efforts must be tied to climate change actions and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Union called on the Federal Government to own up to the different treaties signed with regards to cutting down on emissions that were responsible for the climate change crisis.

