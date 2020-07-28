COVID-19: FUOYE VC urges varsities to adopt virtual teaching, distance learning

…as school matriculates 7500 The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Kayode Soremekun has charged management of Nigeria universities on the use of digital technology and distance learning to teach students during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soremekun said the best way tertiary institutions in the country could tackle the negative impact of the virus on education is to harness the use of digital technology by embracing virtual teaching and learning.

The Vice-Chancellor spoke on Tuesday during the 2019/2020 virtual matriculation ceremony of 7500 students held at the university auditorium amid strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

Prof. Soremekun, who said that FUOYE has been very proactive in the areas of ICT and distance learning prior to the breakout of COVID-19, added that the institution would ensure delivery in the areas of teaching, research and management of statutory meetings.

The VC also stated achievements of his administration included increasing the number of academic programmes in the school from 30 programmes in five faculties in 2016, to 75 programmes and 11 faculties in 2020.

His words: “We have to embrace the new way of learning in the area of digital technology, this is the way to go now and in the nearest future.

“Distance learning through digital technology is our next destination, I must tell you that we have been very proactive in this regard because prior to now, we have put in place distance learning programmes. We have a consultant, Professor Olagbemiro Jegede, who has put us ahead in this new normal of learning.”