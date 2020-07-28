Education

COVID-19: FUOYE VC urges varsities to adopt virtual teaching, distance learning

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)
…as school matriculates 7500

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Kayode Soremekun has charged management of Nigeria universities on the use of digital technology and distance learning to teach students during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soremekun said the best way tertiary institutions in the country could tackle the negative impact of the virus on education is to harness the use of digital technology by embracing virtual teaching and learning.
The Vice-Chancellor spoke on Tuesday during the 2019/2020 virtual matriculation ceremony of 7500 students held at the university auditorium amid strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.
Prof. Soremekun, who said that FUOYE has been very proactive in the areas of ICT and distance learning prior to the breakout of COVID-19, added that the institution would ensure delivery in the areas of teaching, research and management of statutory meetings.
The VC also stated achievements of his administration included increasing the number of academic programmes in the school from 30 programmes in five faculties in 2016, to 75 programmes and 11 faculties in 2020.
His words: “We have to embrace the new way of learning in the area of digital technology, this is the way to go now and in the nearest future.
“Distance learning through digital technology is our next destination, I must tell you that we have been very proactive in this regard because prior to now, we have put in place distance learning programmes. We have a consultant, Professor Olagbemiro Jegede, who has put us ahead in this new normal of learning.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

WAEC cancellation, not in Nigeria’s interest – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised the Federal Government to reconsider its position on the cancellation of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Atiku in a statement, said government’s cancellation of the examination unilaterally is not in the best of Nigeria. “At a time of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is […]
Education

NYSC, firm partner to build skill acquisition centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Determined to bridge the skill gaps among corps members and tackle the unemployment challenges in the country, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Hall 7 Project, a private estate developer firm, are partnering on how to build skills acquisition centre that will position corps members to be selfreliant after the service.   The renewed […]
Education

Caleb Varsity records giant strides in e-learning, distributes COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, which emerged one of the select institutions to commence e-learning without interrupting its academic calendar, has successfully conducted academic, training and other regular activities on the university’s online platform, with student enrolment on the e-learning platform moving from 8% on April 20 to almost 100% by the beginning of July 2020. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: