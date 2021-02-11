COVID-19: Furore over vaccine storage challenge

Contrary to Federal Government’s expectations, Nigeria may not be able to vaccinate its citizens with the long awaited BioNTech/ Pfizer vaccine as another may have taken its place. REGINA OTOKPA looks at reasons for the change of plan and experts’ initial position on the Pfizer vaccine

Few days ago, all hell broke loose when the World Health Organisation (WHO) was alleged to have disqualified Nigeria from accessing the long anticipated and much expected BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines. Although the WHO has cleared the air, insisting Nigeria was not disqualified from accessing COVID-19 vaccines, the truth remains that Nigeria may not get the BioNTech/Pfizer due to inability to meet the required specification for the storage facilities, as another vaccine seems to have taken its spot. Countries must be able to store and distribute BioNTech/Pfizer doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius, by putting ultra-cold chain facilities in place.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti had said only four countries Cape Verde, Rwanda, South Africa and Tunisia, out of a total of 13 countries who sent in proposals requesting for the vaccines got the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines.

Moeti explained that the vaccines were limited and only about 320, 000 doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech were allocated to Africa but she quickly added that the WHO could not afford to waste the vaccines giving them to countries without appropriate storage facilities.

Be that as it may, Nigeria had expected to make the top list of African countries to get the Pfizer vaccine. Obsessed with the idea of getting 100,000 doses of the vaccine in early February, the Federal Government continued to argue it has adequate and appropriate storage facilities to house the vaccines without rendering them ineffective. At the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on Monday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire revealed there were “ultracold (minus 80oC) freezers in strategic stores in Lagos, Abuja and Bauchi, with space to hold over 400,000 doses of vaccines, more than the 320,000 doses WHO Afro had offered.

However, Osagie and the WHO at separate fora has announced a change to the initial arrangement; rather than get 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the WHO is offering Nigeria 16 million Astra Zeneca/Oxford vaccines. According to the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Kazadi Mulomboo, the Astra Zeneca vaccines to be distributed to all member countries in the African continent, remains the best deal for Nigeria as against the limited doses of 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. “Currently, all countries on the continent are expected to start accessing the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines by the end of February. The vaccine is under review by WHO for Emergency Use Listing and the outcome is expected soon.

“Of the 88 million AstraZeneca/ Oxford doses allocated to African countries for the first phase, Nigeria has received by far the largest allocation, with 16 million doses. In addition to the Astra Zeneca/Oxford doses, there is an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccine available through COVAX.

“Demand for the initial allocation of 1.2 million Pfizer doses was exceptionally high. COVAX received interest from 72 countries around the world, of which 51 countries were considered by the review committee as “ready” (Nigeria was among these countries) and 18 countries in total were finally chosen to receive initial Pfizer doses.

“On the African continent, as of the 18 January deadline, COVAX received 13 submissions and a multi-agency committee evaluated the proposals of which nine were recommended as ready to deploy the Pfizer vaccine including Nigeria. “Unfortunately, it was not feasible to provide each of these 51 countries with Pfizer doses, due to a number of factors including the limited capacity for Pfizer to handle many countries at once. Therefore, spreading the limited doses across all the 51 countries deemed ‘ready’ could have not achieve the intended public health benefit.

“After epidemiological data was taken into account, the decision was taken to proportionally balance the number of self-financing and AMC Participants, as well as participants across all six WHO regions.” This sudden decision does not come as a surprise to experts in the health sector who have consistently advised the federal government against the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to the country’s epileptic power supply amongst other factors. Although the Astra Zeneca/ Oxford vaccine was said to be less effective in comparison with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, experts have argued that against all odds, it remains the best vaccine for Nigeria given its storage requirement of a normal fridge temperature.

The President Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. OluFemi Babalola, advised the Federal Government and other African countries not to go for Pfizer as well as the Chinese or Russian vaccines even though they were cheaper. He maintained that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was most ideal for Nigeria and Africa’s peculiar situation in terms of affordability, storage and other important characteristics.

“The real question is which vaccine and how many can we afford? Obviously the Pfizer vaccine is too expensive and the cold chain is too evolved, I don’t think we can actually manage that but if government can pay for a vaccine that costs about $40 for one vaccine, and they can protect everybody, good luck to them. “The whole of Africa are all waiting for some kind of help because we really can’t afford to pay for these vaccines the way they are at the moment.

“The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are probably not likely to work in our situation but we can probably make moves for the ones we can pay for. We can go for the India’s AstraZeneca/Oxford; I will prefer that to the Chinese or the Russian, although those ones are much more affordable.” But again, government seems not to be heeding the call of experts as moves are already being cemented to acquire the Sputnik V vaccine from the Russians in addition to other deals to ensure 45 per cent of the total population in Nigeria were vaccinated against coronavirus.

Ehanire noted: “There has since been a change that now offers Nigeria 16 million vaccine doses in the first half of the year. The other multilateral platform is the African Union AVATT platform, the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), chaired by the President of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa.

“AVATT has acquired 300 million doses of three types of vaccines which have been offered to African countries, based on population, such that no country is left behind. Nigeria subscribes to this whole-of-Africa approach, that strives to ensure that we are safe and our neighbours are safe. We shall be offered over 42 million doses by AVATT. If all the projected vaccines are supplied, we estimate we should have covered over 45 per cent of the population. “In addition to the proposed sources, Nigeria has had bilateral negotiations with Gamaleya of Russia over their Sputnik V vaccine, which they are willing to supply to Nigeria. This vaccine has an efficacy of 91 per cent. We are also in talks with the High Commissioner of India over the covax vaccine of Barhat Institute.

Both vaccines dossiers are under evaluation with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).” Eager to see the African continent begin the COVID-19 vaccination of its population as being carried out in other regions as soon as possible, the WHO insists that the planned roll-out of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine in February was a critical first step to ensuring the continent gets equitable access to vaccines.

