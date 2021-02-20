COVID-19: G-7 leaders pledge continued fiscal support for economies

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations pledged during a call yesterday to sustain government spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as they attempted to start a new chapter in multilateral cooperation. “We will continue to support our economies to protect jobs and support a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery,” the G-7 said in a statement published after the call.

“Recovery from COVID-19 must build back better for all.” They also underlined the importance of multilateralism, a sign that the group wanted to move past the Donald Trump era. It agreed to strengthen the World Health Organisation (WHO), a body that the previous U.S. administration had chastised and then withdrawn from. “Drawing on our strengths and values as democratic, open economies and societies, we will work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet,” the leaders said in their communiqué. “We will intensify cooperation on the health response to COVID- 19.”

Like this: Like Loading...