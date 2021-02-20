News

COVID-19: G-7 leaders pledge continued fiscal support for economies

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations pledged during a call yesterday to sustain government spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as they attempted to start a new chapter in multilateral cooperation. “We will continue to support our economies to protect jobs and support a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive recovery,” the G-7 said in a statement published after the call.

“Recovery from COVID-19 must build back better for all.” They also underlined the importance of multilateralism, a sign that the group wanted to move past the Donald Trump era. It agreed to strengthen the World Health Organisation (WHO), a body that the previous U.S. administration had chastised and then withdrawn from. “Drawing on our strengths and values as democratic, open economies and societies, we will work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet,” the leaders said in their communiqué. “We will intensify cooperation on the health response to COVID- 19.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obi mourns Ayo Fasanmi, Sam Momah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator and leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi and the former minister of Science and Technology, Major General Sam Momah, both of who died on Wednesday 29 July 2020.   Condoling with the Fasanmi Family, the government and […]
News

COVID-19: FG’s priority is getting vaccine, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Thursday said that one of Nigeria’s main priorities is getting the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that is a matter of utmost concern to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Speaking at the opening session of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which featured presentations by some Heads of State […]
News Top Stories

PDP accuses Buhari of violating COVID-19 law

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his own executive regulation on COVID-19, which provides for six months jail term for defaulters.   PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that President Buhari, who ought to lead by example, was reported of publicly violating the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica