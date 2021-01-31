News

COVID-19: Ganduje unveils 2000 enforcement marshals

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

…says won’t lockdown Kano

 

 

The Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched 2000 Coronavirus Marshals with marching orders to strictly enforce the safety protocols of the pandemic and arrest violators.

 

“I have given them marching orders to go out there and totally enforce the coronavirus safety protocols, which include washing hands, social distancing and usage of facemasks.

 

“However, despite the fact that there are fears over the resurgence of the pandemic, I’m assuring you that there will be no lockdown in Kano but we will go the extra mile to ensure the reduction in the spread of the pandemic in the state,” Ganduje assured.

 

Governor Ganduje said: “We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that we reduce the spread of the pandemic, but locking down to fully enforce the protocols won’t happen.

 

“Our government has engaged all serious stakeholders in the fight against coronavirus and we are not relenting until we get it right and God willing we are getting right.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Akande’s passion was for better Nigeria that guarantees equity, justice –Son

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

A business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Chief Harry Ayodele Akande, finally succumbed to the cold hands of death early yesterday morning in Lagos after a brief illness at 77.   Late Chief Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents. He was the Chairman of Akande […]
News

Why I want to be NANS President -Olaseinde Adeyinka NEWTON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Comrade Olaseinde Adeyinka, fondly called NEWTON by his admirers, is a 23-year old former Students Union President (SUG) and a final year Student of Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State. In this interview with our correspondent, the activist said his number one priority for running for the apex leadership of the Nigerian […]
News

Biafra, Oduduwa agitators unite, give FG refendrum ultimatum

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

… gives stay-at-home order on Independence Day Ahead of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria on October 1, agitators of Biafra Republic in the South-East, and their Oduduwa counterparts in the southwest, have agreed to forge a common front to advance their cause for self-determination. This is just as the bodies urged the Federal Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica