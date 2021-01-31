COVID-19: Ganduje unveils 2000 enforcement marshals

…says won’t lockdown Kano

The Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched 2000 Coronavirus Marshals with marching orders to strictly enforce the safety protocols of the pandemic and arrest violators.

“I have given them marching orders to go out there and totally enforce the coronavirus safety protocols, which include washing hands, social distancing and usage of facemasks.

“However, despite the fact that there are fears over the resurgence of the pandemic, I’m assuring you that there will be no lockdown in Kano but we will go the extra mile to ensure the reduction in the spread of the pandemic in the state,” Ganduje assured.

Governor Ganduje said: “We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that we reduce the spread of the pandemic, but locking down to fully enforce the protocols won’t happen.

“Our government has engaged all serious stakeholders in the fight against coronavirus and we are not relenting until we get it right and God willing we are getting right.”

Like this: Like Loading...