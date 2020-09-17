Sports

COVID-19: German team loses 37-0 due to social distancing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A German football team lost 37-0 to their local rivals after fielding only seven players who socially distanced throughout the match.
Ripdorf fielded the minimum number of players on Sunday because their opponents SV Holdenstedt II came into contact in a previous game with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
Their team tested negative but Ripdorf said the conditions were not safe, reports the BBC.
If Ripdorf had not played, they would have faced a €200 (£182) fine.
They had asked for the match – in the 11th tier of German football – to be postponed but the local association refused.
Ripdorf said they did not feel safe as at the time of the game 14 days had not yet passed since Holdenstedt players had come into contact with the person who tested positive.
Holdenstedt’s first team did not play in the match and the club fielded their second team.
At the beginning of the match, one of Ripdorf’s players stepped onto the pitch, passed the ball to an opponent and the team then walked to the sidelines.
Ripdorf co-chair Patrick Ristow told ESPN: “The Holdenstedt players did not understand. But we did not want to risk anything.”
He added of his players: “They did not go into direct duels and observed the social distancing rules, keeping two metres between them and Holdenstedt players.”
Holdenstedt did not hold back, scoring a goal every two or three minutes.
“There was no reason not to play this game,” Holdenstedt coach Florian Schierwater said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

England, Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on Oct. 8

Posted on Author Reporter

  England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8. It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns. The Wembley game will be one of two additional international matches scheduled as part of triple headers in […]
Sports

EPL: Giroud’s winner strengthens Chelsea’s Champions League bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea put themselves in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot with an unspectacular victory over relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right, reports the BBC. The Chelsea pair […]
Sports

Boxing: Anthony Joshua/Pulev meet Dec 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua will fight IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at London’s  O2 Arena, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed. According to Daily Mail, the bout was initially due to take place in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the coronavirus pandemic forced the contest to be postponed. However a new date has now been set. ‘Yes, December 12 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: