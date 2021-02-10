News

COVID-19: Germany plans to extend lockdown until March 14

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Germany plans to extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 14, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states on Wednesday showed.
The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling, leading some regional leaders to push for a timetable to ease the lockdown, but concerns are growing about the impact of more infectious strains of the virus on case numbers, reports Reuters.
“We have a highly fragile situation,” Winfried Kretschmann, Greens premier of the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, told Spiegel Online. “We can see in other countries, such as Portugal, how quickly the tide can turn.”
The draft document for the talks, which start in the afternoon, says that hairdressers could reopen under strict conditions from March 1. The draft is subject to change.
Merkel has made clear that primary schools and nurseries will take priority in any easing. The draft agreement said that individual states can decide on how to re-start classes.
“If the infection figures continue to fall reliably, the highest priority is clearly on the youngest children,” said Kretschmann.
Merkel has in the past also made clear she wants a seven-day incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 people to be the benchmark for restrictions to be lifted. That number currently stands at 68, according to data published by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Wednesday.
Germany reported 8,072 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a further 813 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 62,969.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari meets APC Caretaker C’ttee, okays members’ registration

Posted on Author Reporter

  The President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with members of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni. At the meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President approved the planned nationwide registration of party members. Buni told […]
News

JAMB: No uniform UTME cutoff point for admission

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

T he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said there was no such thing as a uniform Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) cut off point for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.     Also, each course of programme has a different minimum score which was usually very high for competitive programmes in […]
News

Maternal mortality: FG moves to check 512 deaths per 100,000 births

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed its plan to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 births in the country within the next one year. It also declared that neonatal mortality which at present, stands at 39 deaths per 1000 live births and under age 5 mortality rate of 132 deaths per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica