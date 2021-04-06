Johnson's vaccine)
COVID-19: GL 12 and below to continue working from home, says FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…warns against taking AstraZeneca with Johnson’s vaccine

The Federal Government has directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below should continue to work from home until the coast is clearer.
Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave this order Tuesday at a briefing in Abuja.
According to him, there are some red flags to be further interrogated in the coronavirus issues in the country.
“There are certain interrogations we want to investigate further because there are few red signals that we must deal with before we can communicate to Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, as to when is the appropriate time for them to return. So, we are still drilling the issue within the next couple of weeks when we come to the conclusion of the safety of a full blown reopening of government offices.
“Before we take a decision as to when they will return to work,  we will have clarity as to where we are in terms of control, vaccinations so that we do not blow the level of successes that we have achieved.”
On why the government directed states to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccines when to get to half of their supplies, the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnibe Mamora, the directive became necessary because the government was not sure if when the delivery of the next batch will come into the country.
He explained that the reserved doses would be given to those who had taken their first jabs to complete their doses.

