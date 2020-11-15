COVID-19: GMD president cautions against second lockdown

Against the background of rising new coronavirus cases in Nigeria and in the western countries spiking fear of second wave of lockdown in the country, the President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola has cautioned against embarking on another lockdown as a measure to curb COVID- 19.

Dokun-Babalola who spoke exclusively to the Sunday Telegraph, said Nigeria did not need to go into lockdown again based on the fewer new cases being recorded locally when compared with the record number of new outbreaks in the western world particularly in Europe and America.

However the president of GMD said Nigeria needs to do more to finally eradicate the disease by deploying a compulsory mask mandate, limiting gatherings to less than 20, personal hygiene and social distancing.

As at Friday, 13 November, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its verified website stated that Nigeria recorded 212 COVID-19 new infections, bringing the total number of infected people in Nigeria to 64,728. Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections with 71, while Imo and Plateau recorded 26 infections each; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had 19 new infections.

NCDC added: “Till date 64, 728 cases have been confirmed, 60,790 patients discharged and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.”

It would be recalled that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu recently warned that failure of Nigerians to observe basic protocols to curb COVID-19 could result in imminent new infections and especially because of rising new cases being recorded in advanced economic countries.

However, reacting to whether the Federal and state governments should impose a second lockdown based on rising new cases being recorded locally, Dokun-Babalola, an ophthalmologist, said: “We do not necessarily need to go into lockdown again. The numbers we are getting in Nigeria, compared to numbers in Europe and America are rather few, though not insignificant.

Based on those numbers we do not need to shut down the economy. “Secondly the symptomatology on our population is also milder than in Europe and the Americas. “Thirdly, we tend to treat our patients earlier than elsewhere, and we have seen that the medications we use are not usually deployed in America.”

According to him, coronavirus patients in Nigeria are treated with hydroxychloroquine, Zithromax and ivermectin, with very good results. “Preliminary results from our limited research suggest that these are potent yet affordable anti COVID-19 medications. Therefore many of our patients can be treated at home on ambulatory basis,” he added.

However the president of GMD said Nigeria needs to do more to finally eradicate the disease by deploying a compulsory mask mandate, limiting gatherings to less than 20, personal hygiene and social distancing. He noted that unfortunately, here are segments of the Nigerian society that deny COVID.

“Such should be re-educated by intensification of messaging on TV and radio, as well as through influencers on social media.” Lebanon started a new two-week lockdown yesterday, Saturday after coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark in a country where hospital capacity has become saturated.

Like this: Like Loading...