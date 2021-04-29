COVID-19: Go back to work, KNSG tells civil servants

Metro & Crime

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State government has directed all civil servants to resume work with immediate effect, after suspending their work due to the second wave of coronavirus.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this in a statement late Wednesday.
He said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje gave the directive during the weekly state Executive Council Meeting, which held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.
Malam Garba explained that the action followed successes recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state in the last three months.

