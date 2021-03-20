COVID-19: Gov Emmanuel assures of safety as state flags off vaccination

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has encouraged citizens of the state, especially those in critical sectors, to openly embrace the ongoing vaccination as he flags off the exercise in the state. He assured the people of the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine as no report of life-threatening side effect has so far been recorded. The state government on March 10 took delivery of 69, 030 doses of AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccines from the federal government. At the flag-off exercise at the government House yesterday, the governor reminded the people that vaccines have over the years provided protection against non-treatable diseases. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the governor applauded efforts of scientists and researchers, who have made concerted efforts to

