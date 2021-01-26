News

COVID-19: Gov’s ADC, orderly, physician test positive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Aide de camp (ADC), orderly and personal physician to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State have tested positive to COVID-19. Ortom, who disclosed the status of these aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.

 

“As we earlier clarified, government activities have not paralysed in Benue State.

 

We earlier stated that following the COVID-19 status of some of the governor’s close aides, including his personal physician, his aide de camp and orderly, he had to go into self-isolation as the protocol on prevention of the virus demands,” Akase said.

 

The governor said he has been on a working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19, stressing that in the meantime, he has employed virtual means, WhatsApp, telephone calls and, when necessary, holds meetings by observing physical distancing to conduct government business.

 

Ortom stated that he does all these to protect himself and others, saying it was misleading to report that activities in the government have been shut down.

 

“On Monday January 18, 2021, the deputy governor, Benson Abounu, an engineer, on behalf of the governor, sworn in a Customary Court of Appeal judge, Justice Engo Aleje. The governor himself has held several virtual meetings with different groups.

 

“These and many other government engagements have taken place in the last few weeks and all offices, including that of the governor, have been carrying out full operations.

 

“No one has immunity for coronavirus and it can infect anyone. It is, therefore, advisable that those playing politics and whipping other sentiments desist from such acts,” the governor said. He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the task of serving people of the state and won’t be distracted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kaigama: We need forgiveness in conflict areas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on Nigerians residing in conflict and violence ridden areas of the country to forgive those who have brought them pain and tears.   Delivering his homily at the Holy Cross Parish in Apo yesterday in Abuja, he said forgiveness was paramount to enable […]
News

Bauchi gets three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks from BUA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.   Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, reechoed the commitment of the founder and Chairman of […]
News

Onitsha seaport’ll drive industrialization, says Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following successful completion of a trial barge trip, carrying containers from Onne Port to Onitsha Port on Tuesday, former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has lauded the federal government for revamping Onitsha sea port. According to Kalu, the resumed activities at Onitsha seaport would boost economic activities in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica