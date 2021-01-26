COVID-19: Gov’s ADC, orderly, physician test positive

Aide de camp (ADC), orderly and personal physician to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State have tested positive to COVID-19. Ortom, who disclosed the status of these aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.

“As we earlier clarified, government activities have not paralysed in Benue State.

We earlier stated that following the COVID-19 status of some of the governor’s close aides, including his personal physician, his aide de camp and orderly, he had to go into self-isolation as the protocol on prevention of the virus demands,” Akase said.

The governor said he has been on a working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19, stressing that in the meantime, he has employed virtual means, WhatsApp, telephone calls and, when necessary, holds meetings by observing physical distancing to conduct government business.

Ortom stated that he does all these to protect himself and others, saying it was misleading to report that activities in the government have been shut down.

“On Monday January 18, 2021, the deputy governor, Benson Abounu, an engineer, on behalf of the governor, sworn in a Customary Court of Appeal judge, Justice Engo Aleje. The governor himself has held several virtual meetings with different groups.

“These and many other government engagements have taken place in the last few weeks and all offices, including that of the governor, have been carrying out full operations.

“No one has immunity for coronavirus and it can infect anyone. It is, therefore, advisable that those playing politics and whipping other sentiments desist from such acts,” the governor said. He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the task of serving people of the state and won’t be distracted.

