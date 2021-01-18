COVID-19: Govs to meet over vaccines, debts

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Nigeria governors will hold their first meeting for the year this Wednesday, to take decisions on the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly the inoculation of citizens against the virus.

The state chief executives are also expected to deliberate on the 2002 to 2018 external debts reconciliation.

A statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat, said Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, whose committee is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, will brief the meeting on the vaccines.

The governors are expected to play key roles in the inoculation, particularly in the provision of cold rooms for the storage of the vaccines and the personnel for the inoculation.

According to the statement, the report of Attorneys General and executive councils of the states on the Water Resources Bill, before the National Assembly, may be presented at the meeting.

“The Chairman of the forum, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will brief the forum on his meeting with the president as well as update the forum on all pending matters that have remained inconclusive, flowing from the previous year’s meetings,” Bello-Barkindo added.

The inconclusive matters, he stated, included, deductions by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the All Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), from state governments’ federal allocations, as well as Stamp Duty collections in respect of the governors’ letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), among others.

