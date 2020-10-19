COVID-19: Greater Manchester running out of hospital beds

Greater Manchester is set to run out of beds to treat people left seriously ill by Covid-19, and some of the region’s 12 hospitals are already full, a leaked NHS document has revealed.

It showed that by last Friday the resurgence of the disease had left hospitals in Salford, Stockport and Bolton at maximum capacity, with no spare beds to help with the growing influx. The picture it paints ratchets up the pressure on ministers to reach a deal with local leaders over the region’s planned move to the top level of coronavirus restrictions, reports The Guardian.

It suggested that Greater Manchester’s hospitals are quickly heading towards being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people with Covid needing emergency care to save their lives, in the same way that those in Liverpool have become in recent weeks. By Friday 211 of the 257 critical care beds in Greater Manchester – 82% of the total supply – were already being used for either those with Covid or people who were critically ill because of another illness.

Greater Manchester hospitals admitted 110 new patients with confirmed or suspected Covid in the 24 hours before the spreadsheet was produced and shared with NHS bosses on Friday, illustrating the intense pressure they are coming under. That took the total number of Covid cases they were dealing with then to 520.

The revelation came as the impasse continued between the government and Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, as well as many other local leaders and MPs. Ministers have designated Greater Manchester a tier 3 area, requiring the toughest sort of local lockdown, but Burnham said this can only happen with greater support for businesses forced to close such as pubs, and those left without income.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, escalated the government’s war of words with Burnham on Sunday by accusing him of risking lives by opting for “press conferences and posturing” rather than agreeing to new coronavirus rules.

Burnham has written to Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and other Westminster political leaders urging them to hold a parliamentary vote to decide the level of financial aid for areas under the strictest tier 3 restrictions.

The disclosures came soon after another document, obtained by the Manchester Evening News, showed that on current trends the region could have more hospital deaths and more intensive care beds occupied by late November than it had at the peak of the pandemic in early to mid-April.

It warned that a number of the area’s hospitals, including those in Tameside and Stockport, could have double or even treble the number of patients needing intensive care by 10 November than they have beds for. Bolton, for example, could have 51 patients all needing its 18 beds.

Senior doctors voiced alarm at the rapidly worsening situation in Greater Manchester.

“These projections paint a stark picture, with the possibility in a worst-case scenario that some intensive care units in the city potentially run out of beds within weeks. They also suggest that the number of patient deaths may even overtake those seen during the peak of the pandemic earlier this year,” said Dr Rob Harwood, chair of the British Medical Association’s consultants committee.

“The last thing we want to see is a repeat of the numbers of cases – and the subsequent pressures on hospitals – that we saw back in April, but worryingly this analysis forecasts just that.

“The situation in the region is alarming, with the number of new infections remaining worryingly high, and doctors are incredibly concerned that unless the rate of transmission is curbed urgently, it is possible that we may soon see a further increase in patients needing intensive care and, tragically, an increase in deaths.”

