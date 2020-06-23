COVID-19 Group frowns at poor crowd control measures of banks in Bayelsa

A Non-governmental Organisation, Covid-19 Volunteers of Bayelsa State, on Tuesday frowned at the poor crowd control measures being used by banks in the state.

The NGO said if nothing was done about it, the number of cases will triple in the coming weeks.

Speaking shortly after the enlightenment campaign for staff and customers of banks operating in Yenagoa, the state capital, the Cordinator of the Foundation, Karimo Sokari said that banks are places where clusters of people are found all over the country.

He said: “In society everybody goes to bank. We all go to bank to collect money and in the course of doing so there is high possibility that people would spread or contract the virus there.

“So we moved round to ensure banks obey the protocols established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and NCDC in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

“In all we visited 10 banks and their level of compliance was poor and we have talked to them to improve their customer service and ensure proper crowd control in a manner that would ensure social distancing.

“Apart from the bank officials, we are also talking to customers to ensure that they obey the protocols as well, and we called the attention of authorities when they notice that the operations of banks put them at risk of contracting the virus.

“We have adviced the bank officials to also ensure that they clean all sufaces every two hours, especially those of Automated Teller Machines (ATM). And in so doing, we can stem the spread of the virus in Bayelsa.”

He explained that the more sensitization programmes in the country, the more people would maintain social distancing and help flatten the curve.

