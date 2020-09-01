COVID-19: Group pledges to empower 100,000 youths in Nigeria

A group, under the aegis of the ActiveCode Business Hub, has restated commitment to empower no fewer than 100,000 youths in the country to cope with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. Managing Director of the group, Dr. Theophilus Ogumbe disclosed this yesterday during a media interaction with journalists in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He said his organisation has so far trained over 20,000 youths in the country in the last 36 months, noting that with the effects of COVID-19, there was the need to empower the youths in order to prepare them for the future. Ogumbe said he was positive that if Nigeria in particular and Africa by extension, could leverage on the potentials of foreign exchange market, block chain technology and ICT, they could win the war against extreme poverty and unemployment.

He said: “With the knowledge of foreign exchange market, digital media and marketing, a lot can be achieved in the reduction of poverty and unemployment. There is a need for cyber space development by using block chain technology to secure the digital future of nations.

There is the need for the government to look into existing block chain technology across the world, regulate and guide block chain technology orex trading and ICT to help business entities to be globally networked. “It is high time the government encourages as well as sensitises the public to take advantage of the block chain technology as well as check the activities of fraudsters, who use the forex and block chain technology to defraud the society. “The block chain and forex market in Nigeria is a growing market, but mainly unexplored for the time being. Right now, we do understand that with the level of funding in the market, the level of unemployment can be drastically reduced,” he said.

