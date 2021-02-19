COVID-19: Group trains health workers in Katsina

The African Union Border program (AUBP), has trained no fewer than 30 voluntary health workers in five border communities in Katsina State.

With support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the health workers drawn from Jibia, Kongolom, Baban Mutum, Zango and Dankama Border communities were trained on safety and prevention of COVID-19 infections.

The programme, which was being implemented by Community Engagement and Social Development Initiative (CESDI), focused on equipping and educating primary health care workers on relevant safety skills.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President CESDI, Fareedah Yashe, noted that the training was organised to equip the health workers with necessary COVID-19 information to enable them understand the challenges associated with containing the virus.

Besides various enlightenment presentations, the participants were exposed to ways they could respond to suspected cases of COVID-19 and how to make use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) while responding to any case.

