News

COVID-19 Hackathon: NCC to award winners N9m grant

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro  Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it has concluded arrangements to award research grants to the tune of N9 million to three deserving Nigerian start-ups with proposals for adaptable digital solutions for containing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

 

The commission in a statement released yesterday, said the selection of the three winners followed a careful and painstaking evaluation of 282 entries in the NCC COVID-19 Virtual Hackathon from digital innovation Start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by an evaluation committee set up by the telecom regulator.

 

“The Executive Vice- Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has since extended invitations to operators and other industry stakeholders to participate virtually in the Grant/Prize Award ceremony, which holds in the Conference Room of the Commission on September 1, 2020,” the statement read. The NCC noted that the health and economic crises triggered by the novel COVID-19 oandemic had challenged the global ICT community to search for digital solutions to address and contain the spread of the virus.

 

It added that such solutions would allow citi    citizens and businesses to rein in the virus and continue their activities with limited disruptions. “As a response, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instituted a programme to award research grants to support Startups and Digital SME’s with adaptable innovative digital solutions that could address present and future impacts of pandemic and epidemic-prone diseases in Nigeria.

 

“Under the programme, the commission will award N9 million research grants to three Nigerian start-ups with the most innovative digital solutions for containing pandemics and epidemics in the country in the thematic areas of health, community, productivity, economy and transportation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Corruption in APC, responsible for poverty in Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the growing poverty in the country to corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party noted that revelations from the investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have exposed attempt by a cabal the presidency to […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

2023: We’ll support whoever has North’s interest –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Musa Pam

Apex Northern socio- cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared that the forum cannot decide for political parties where their presidential candidates should come from ahead of the 2023 general elections.   The organisation said it would only evaluate the candidates presented by political parties and decide which one to support based on […]
News

No COVID-19 case in Unity Colleges –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said there has been no reported or suspected case of COVID-19 infections in any of the 104 Federal Government Colleges commonly known as Unity Colleges. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, made this known on Friday in Abuja while on a monitoring exercise of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: