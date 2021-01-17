COVID-19 has made movie producers more health conscious –Tolulope Oke

Tolulope Oke, a versatile and vibrant Nollywood actress and film producer has reiterated the need for quality contents to enhance superior production of movies. Oke affirmed that when quality movies are provided, it showcases professional expertise and projects the nation’s image.

“It is important to focus on professional expertise and develop techniques in movie production. The technical part of our movie is also getting better, in terms of sub editing, music background and post-production.”

Oke who recently produced a new film,” Cookies Spot “said the industry should be forward looking and as a result should adopt contents that are inspiring and captivating for the audience.

According to her, ‘Cookie Spot’ is a story that is a reflection about life. “Cookie Spot is a story of survival wherever you find yourself. There is always a means of survival. The inspiration of ‘Cookie Spot’ shows that a carwash, can turn to a big business.

Some notable Nollywood stars who featured in Cookie Pot are Adejumo Lewis,Funso Adeolu,Sola Sobowale, Ayo Adesanya, Bolanle Ninalowo, Omowunmi Dada and a host of others. Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry, the actress said that the situation has made movie producers more health conscious.

She also mentioned that movie producers are now more sensitive to health issues. “ The benefit of this is that everyone focuses on their health status more. It is a good development for the industry which shows we are more conscious of our environment.

It means anyone who is not physically fit should not participate in movie production. It shows the producer will take responsibility.

It means we pay attention to everything that matters. It puts Nollywood in good light,” she added.

