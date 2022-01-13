COVID-19 has not yet reached endemic status –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Senior Emergency Officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood has clarified that the COVID-19 pandemic was still a way off from endemicity because the virus was still unpredictable. An endemic disease is a disease that is always present in a particular population or region. Her comments came on the heels of the world body pushing back on Spanish officials who want the European Union (EU) to treat COVID-19 as if it has reached endemic status. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wants the EU to treat the virus like other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, and ease off the daily life disruptions and endless statistics. COVID-19 cases in Europe rocketed upward to close 2021. The numbers doubled to seven million in just two weeks.

The discourse across the Atlantic mirrors talking points heard in the United States. “We can’t forget that most of the problems we have today are due to the fact that there are still some unvaccinated people,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said. He’s been under fire for making vaccines mandatory for people older than 50. “We still know and understand that vaccination provides protection against those most severe cases — against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System.

