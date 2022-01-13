News Top Stories

COVID-19 has not yet reached endemic status –WHO

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Senior Emergency Officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood has clarified that the COVID-19 pandemic was still a way off from endemicity because the virus was still unpredictable. An endemic disease is a disease that is always present in a particular population or region. Her comments came on the heels of the world body pushing back on Spanish officials who want the European Union (EU) to treat COVID-19 as if it has reached endemic status. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wants the EU to treat the virus like other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, and ease off the daily life disruptions and endless statistics. COVID-19 cases in Europe rocketed upward to close 2021. The numbers doubled to seven million in just two weeks.

The discourse across the Atlantic mirrors talking points heard in the United States. “We can’t forget that most of the problems we have today are due to the fact that there are still some unvaccinated people,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said. He’s been under fire for making vaccines mandatory for people older than 50. “We still know and understand that vaccination provides protection against those most severe cases — against hospitalisation, severe disease and death,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tanker explosion: Liberian president condoles with S’Leone

Posted on Author Reporter

  President of Liberia, George Weah, has sent his condolences to President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and his citizens over the fuel tanker explosion that occurred on November 5, in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Weah made this known in a statement issued by Jarlawah Tonpo, Liberia’s Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs […]
News Top Stories

Yuletide: Peace Mass Transit harps on highway safety

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Major transporter, Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited, has initiated extra measures to ensure safety on the highway for its personnel and passengers during the festive season and beyond.   The multi-pronged strategy, according to the company, is a combination of purposebuilt solutions aimed at achieving zero-accident records this period and reducing other avoidable disruptive incidents […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: I never said lawmakers got NDDC contracts, Akpabio writes National Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has sent a correspondence to the National Assembly denying he said that the lawmakers got 60 per cent of the contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the receipt of Akpabio’s response, said the minister claimed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica