COVID-19; Health Commissioner, Council Chairman & Teams storm Bakassi for massive sensitization campaign & sample collection.

Bakassi Local Government area; even though forgotten by the Federal Government which is yet to address the plight of the displaced people of Bakassi, has continued to enjoy the full attention of His Excellency Sen. Ben Ayade. It would be recalled that during the COVID-19 lock down where states were hit with the worse financial down turn in Nigeria, the compassionate Governor of Cross River gave several housing units to the people of Bakassi addressing some of their shelter needs.

Again the Governor has sent the COVID-19 Taskforce led by the Commissioner For Health Dr Betta Edu to carry out Sensitization of the people, distribute personal Protective Items such as face mask and hand sanitizers to health workers and members of the public as well as take random samples as part of community surveillance for COVID-19. Remember Bakassi is strategic as it shares borders with Cameroon. The team is determined to leave no stone unturned as they sensitized and educated the people on the need for them to practice the use of facemask, regular hand washing/sanitizing as well as adhering to all the rules guiding the said pandemic.

Speaking during the event, the Health Commissioner who started by thanking the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade for caring and providing for the people of Bakassi while calling on the Federal Government to look into their challenges. In her words; “As a State we’re blessed with a leader who cares and listens, a passionate father who prioritizes humanity and see the problems of other people as his, he has done a lot for the Bakassi people and i can’t thank him enough. For the newly elected Chairman, I commend him for doing a lot within a short time as the transformation in the Bakassi council speaks for itself, this is a prove that His Excellency has got an eagle eye in terms of choosing the right leaders. I know he’ll take Bakassi people to their desired destination.

“I want to encourage us all to always practice the use of facemask, regular hand washing or sanitizing, and observing the laid down COVID-19 protocols as that is the only way we can all be safe. Again, this virus is real and as such we need to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Health workers on front line who got PPE donations from Taskforce were encouraged to protect themselves and have a high index of suspicion always.

Taskforce is carrying out massive sample collection exercise across the State as well as active case search and contact tracing so let me reassure you again that we’ll all come out victorious in this fight.”

The chairman of Bakassi LGA Hon. Iyadim Iyadim who started by thanking Sen Prof Ben Ayade for believing in him to serve his people went further to commend the Honorable Commissioner for Health for always being on the front line from the outbreak of this pandemic stating that her appointment was timely and perfect as she has proven capacity and wisdom especially in the way she has handled and managed the situation. He promised to always mobilize his people to support in the fight while continuing with the massive sensitization campaigns in all the nooks and cranny of the LGA.

Highlight of the event was the distribution of facemasks, hand sanitizers and other palliatives to the people of Bakassi by the Commissioner who assured them that they will continue to get medical support especially as his Excellency has given the go ahead for more manpower to be added into the health sector for the commencement of the State Health Insurance Scheme knowing how important this will be for them while we await the federal government to make a positive response on the challenges of the Bakassi people who have been treated unfairly. Team visited market and other public places for sensitization following a successful flag off event at the Local Government Council.

Like this: Like Loading...