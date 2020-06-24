COVID-19: Health Council seeks establishment of community support centres

In renewed efforts to curb on-going community transmission of COVID-19, the National Council on Health (NCH), has proposed the establishment of Community Support Centres (CSCs) to be managed by states. This was part of the decisions reached at an emergency NCH meeting, which was held virtually yesterday in Abuja. The National Council on Health is the highest policy making body on matters relating to health in Nigeria, chaired by the Minister of Health and membership consisting of Minister of State for Health, State Commissioners of Health in the 36 states and Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory, with the Permanent Secretary as Secretary of Council. A communiqué from the meeting made available to newsmen noted that the NCH resolved to step down the Draft Guideline on Basic Health Care Provision Fund, which was earlier scheduled for presentation to council to a later time after further carrying out necessary consultations. The communiqué reads in part: “Council noted the development of the Health Sector COVID- 19 Pandemic Response Action Plan and the proposed establishment of Community Support Centres (CSCs) in the first instance, in high burden states of Lagos, Kano and the FCT, towards reducing community transmission of COVID-19.

