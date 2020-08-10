COVID-19: Health Ministry, NGO support 54 FCT Primary Health Centres

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with a Non-governmental Organisation, the Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation, on Monday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), to 54 primary health facilities in the Federal Capital Territory as part of its response to preventing the spread COVID-19.

Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr. Christine Ezenwafor, who made the presentation, said that the Federal Ministry of Health and the Health Strategy and Delivery Foundation with funding from the World Diabetes Foundation is implementing a project called the Diabetes Awareness and Care Project in the FCT and Imo State.

Ezenwafor, noted that the project, which is being piloted in two states already, started in the FCT with the training of health workers from 54 health facilities in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari area councils respectively.

She said: “The Diabetes and Care Project aims to improve health outcomes by strengthening evidence based programming and policy-making through the utilization of various approaches like advocacy to multiple stakeholders, education at the community level, sensitization of health workers, guideline development, training and performance management to improve access to diabetes prevention and care services.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the Administration, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, thanked the donors for contributing to the development of rural health facilities in the territory, stressing that the two area councils in focus are the most densely populated councils in the nation’s capital.

While acknowledging the efforts of other agencies towards flattening the COVID-19 curve, the minister stated that the battle against the dreaded disease is yet to be over, just as she tasked relevant government agencies and other NGOs to assist the FCT Administration in healthcare delivery system.