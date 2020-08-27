Health

COVID-19: Health workers seek partnership with counterparts foreign

Posted on

A group of concerned health workers under the auspices of COVIDNigerianMedics, has said there was need for a robust partnership with health workers abroad, to ensure sustainable transformation in Nigeria’s healthcare system. The call was made at a webinar with the theme ‘COVID19; Transforming Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria,’ with about 100 participants drawn from both divides.

Leading the discussions, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Dr. Jameel Ahmad, said knowledge and skills transfers both virtually and physically among Nigerians at home and in diaspora, was one way to mitigate the effects of brain drain on the nation’s healthcare delivery. Ahmad who is also a Senior Lecturer with Bayero University Kano, noted that based on the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s estimate of Doctor: Patient ratio of 1:600, Nigeria requires more than 300,000 doctors however, with only 74,543 registered doctors Nigeria has doctor’s deficit of about 260,000 and requires producing 10,000 retainable doctors yearly for several years.

In his word: “Brain Circulation’ in Health defined as a circular mobility of skilled labour across international boundaries is a concept to mitigate brain drain in Africa and improve Diaspora- Africa cooperation in the field of science and technology. “To ensure Brain Circulation; a transparent enabling environment must be provided with solid health administrative policy, workable and sincere healthcare financing, improved healthcare spending and expanding access to quality medical education to ramp-up the healthcare workers deficits, improve ease of doing business for healthcare Start-ups and public-private partnership projects.”

