COVID-19 hindered devt in Bayelsa last year, says Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has said that his administration could not achieve anything in the past 11 months due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic, stating that what he anticipated as governor of the state did not go as planned because of the virus and the subsequent lockdown of the country.

He disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, while signing the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N329.29 billion into law. The increase in the budget from N290.295 billion to N329.29 billion by the state House of Assembly, according to him, would address areas of deficit identified in the appropriation bill, as well as assist in the infrastructure development of the state. Diri had on November 26 presented a budget estimate of N290.295 billion, tagged: “Budget of Growth” to the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah quoted the governor as noting that the increase in the 2021 budget was intended to address the completion of the three senatorial road projects, the AIT/Igbogene Ring Road and construction of the Gloryland Drive, as well as rehabilitation of the internal roads within the Yenagoa metropolis.

The statement read in part: “The three senatorial roads would receive expedited attention. The Gloryland Drive, AIT/Igbogene Ring Road project and the internal roads in Yenagoa, the state capital, which are in a state of disrepair, would receive immediate attention as we go into the year 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...