COVID-19 hits UK aviation most

Of the major European countries, the Covid-19 crisis has hit business aviation operations the most in the UK. Quoting report from the European Business Aviation Association, ainonline reports that business aircraft operations in the UK from January through August of this year were 37 per cent below those levels in the same period last year.

Italy closely followed the UK with a 35 per cent decrease in operations in the first eight months versus the same time span in 2019. The Iberian Peninsula states and France each were down 33 per cent, while the Benelux countries experienced a 31 per cent drop.

The Scandinavian nations and Switzerland each suffered a 27 per cent fall, and Austria had a 26 per cent tumble. Germany recorded the least business aviation disruptions with just a 25 per cent reduction in operations year-over-year.

These statistics notwithstanding, “More than seven months after the beginning of the crisis and the grounding of almost all European aircraft until April, it is still difficult to have an overview of the impact of the pandemic on business aviation,” said report author Arthur Thomas, who is the market and business intelligence senior manager at the EBAA.

