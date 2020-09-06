COVID-19: ‘Hold FG responsible for consequences of doctors’ strike’

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Medical and Dental Consultant’s Association of Nigeria, has said that the Federal Government should be held squarely responsible for the consequences of the fallout from the strike by Resident Doctors which is scheduled to begin Monday.

The Medical and Dental Doctors said government, should as a matter of priority, ensure the payment of all outstanding COVID-19 Hazard Allowances to the doctors to avoid disruption in the health sector.

Professor Ken. Ozoilo, the President of the Medical and Dental Consultants, is further worried that the security challenges in the country remain a serious source of concern, even as they lamented the murder and kidnappings of doctors and other members of the public in the last few months.

The Medical and Dental Consultants, who rose from their National Executive Council meeting in Kano over the weekend, are worried that in recent times they have been jolted by the gruesome murder of their colleague, Dr Enoch Okpara in Gusau and the kidnap of their colleague’s wife and daughter in Southern Kaduna.

