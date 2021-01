Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday inaugurated a 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARs protest in the state and country at large. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel has representatives of all the security agencies, among other members. It is headed by retired […]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and interrogation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over an alleged plot to subvert the on-going electoral process in Edo State. The two men featured in a […]

Rotational Chairmanship of Kano State Council of Emirs has been put to halt, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday signed the State Emirates Council Amendment Law, 2020, making Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano as the permanent Chairman Council of Emirs. In what looks like intentional means to punish the dethroned Emir Of […]

Authorities in Romania say a fire at a key hospital in Buchurest that also treats COVID-19 patients has killed at least four people. The fire broke out early on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital. The blaze forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people, reports The Associated Press. An unspecified number of people have been injured before firefighters put out the fire, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report.

