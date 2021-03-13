COVID-19: Hoteliers in Kano lament low patronage, seek govt’s bailout

As hospitality business continues to take the hit from the impact of COVID- 19, hoteliers in Kano State are lamenting loss of revenues while mulling shutdown and downsizing as a result of low patronage. To cushion the effect, they have called on the Federal Government to extend COVID-19 palliatives to them in the form of funding to enable them boost their fledging businesses.

A visit to some of the hotels across the state shows the sordid state of hospitality business in the state. A number of them are running skeletal services while others have shut their doors as a result of low patronage. At Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, the mood was a tempered one, with the exterior and reception area which used to be lively in a dull and deserted state. The Vice Chairman of the hotel, Muhammed Tahir Faddallah, decried the state of affairs, as he disclosed that the hotel now operates at a very dismal level, with over 80% drop in occupancy level in the last five months.

However, he said the over 600 staff of the hotel have been retained even when the hotel is not making enough money to sustain its operations. To avoid closure and retrenchment of staff, he called on the government to extend bailout packages to the hotel and others in the hospitality business.

“We are also an industry of our own, looking at the high level of staff that we employ and the services we render, it will be pertinent if government bails us out,” said Faddallah. The story is not also different at the once renowned Central Hotel on Bompai Road, Kano, which has become a shadow of its former self and listless. A management source said they are operating under a difficult environment while calling on the government to come to their rescue.

