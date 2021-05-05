Business

COVID-19: How my business survived – Zanzee Beauty Spa CEO, Salami Bolatito

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

While many business owners look back at 2020 with misgivings due to the COVID-19 devastation, Salami Bolatito Elizabeth, CEO of Zanzee Spa Beauty Style, known famously by its Instagram name ‘zanzeespabeautynstyle’ has no cause for any regrets.
According to her: “The nature of my business, have always been online even before COVID-19 struck. Social media has been our major marketing space and sales tool in the last few years. On my Instagram page @zanzeespabeautynstyle, I showcase new products and interact with my customers.  I also back it up with Whatsapp where customers can make direct enquiries and close transactions. And using the service of DHL, we deliver to customers wherever they may reside in Nigeria or any parts of the world.”
On how the lockdown affected her business, she said: “Of course, every business was affected in small or big ways. Since there was lockdown and restriction on movement and gathering, it meant there were fewer social events, and therefore, less incentive for people to buy clothes and fashion accessories. You know that would mean fewer sales.”
Salami, who is renowned as a celebrity dresser, further spoke of her staying power in the competitive beauty and fashion business.
“We deliver quality and value and we don’t compromise that,” she said. “Secondly, zanzeespabeautynstyle is innovative. We create different collections and we organise one-of-a-kind biggest shopping party, the Zanzee black Friday sales, where shoppers get a 50% discount on all items in the shop. The fifth edition held on November 27, 2020, and tagged ‘Shop and Chop’ featured music, dance and refreshment.”
On her plans to move the business forward post-COVID-19, she affirmed: “We are broadening our reach so that our customers anywhere in this country can have prompt access to us. Secondly, we are creating all-encompassing collections that will take into consideration even the need of younger people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

New Horizons, staff win EC-Council Circle of Excellence Awards

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

New Horizons System Solutions Limited (Nigeria), a member of the world’s largest private computer training institute, and one of its staff have been announced as the winners of the 2020 EC-Council Circle of Excellence Awards. EC-Council is a leading international certification body in information security and e-business. New Horizons Nigeria won the award alongside side […]
Business

Port corruption index rattles FG

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Bothered by the ranking of Nigeria in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International, a new solution has been developed by the Federal Government to address vulnerabilities in the port system, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   As cargo evacuation is being hampered by multiple toll points mounted by security operatives including men of the Nigerian […]
Business

Fintech: SEC to engage players on lawful operations

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will continue to engage players in the financial technology space and support them to operate lawfully in a bid to ensure the delivery of safe products and services without stifling innovation. The Directir General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a post-Capital Market Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica