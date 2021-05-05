COVID-19: How my business survived – Zanzee Beauty Spa CEO, Salami Bolatito

While many business owners look back at 2020 with misgivings due to the COVID-19 devastation, Salami Bolatito Elizabeth, CEO of Zanzee Spa Beauty Style, known famously by its Instagram name ‘zanzeespabeautynstyle’ has no cause for any regrets.

According to her: “The nature of my business, have always been online even before COVID-19 struck. Social media has been our major marketing space and sales tool in the last few years. On my Instagram page @zanzeespabeautynstyle, I showcase new products and interact with my customers. I also back it up with Whatsapp where customers can make direct enquiries and close transactions. And using the service of DHL, we deliver to customers wherever they may reside in Nigeria or any parts of the world.”

On how the lockdown affected her business, she said: “Of course, every business was affected in small or big ways. Since there was lockdown and restriction on movement and gathering, it meant there were fewer social events, and therefore, less incentive for people to buy clothes and fashion accessories. You know that would mean fewer sales.”

Salami, who is renowned as a celebrity dresser, further spoke of her staying power in the competitive beauty and fashion business.

“We deliver quality and value and we don’t compromise that,” she said. “Secondly, zanzeespabeautynstyle is innovative. We create different collections and we organise one-of-a-kind biggest shopping party, the Zanzee black Friday sales, where shoppers get a 50% discount on all items in the shop. The fifth edition held on November 27, 2020, and tagged ‘Shop and Chop’ featured music, dance and refreshment.”

On her plans to move the business forward post-COVID-19, she affirmed: “We are broadening our reach so that our customers anywhere in this country can have prompt access to us. Secondly, we are creating all-encompassing collections that will take into consideration even the need of younger people.”

