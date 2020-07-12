COVID-19: Huge debts cripple hotel business amid lockdown

T

here are indications that the continued closure of hotels in Nigeria has resulted in huge debts that could sink the hospitality industry in the country.

The government had in March, at the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, ordered hotels, event centres and other recreational businesses that cater to large number of people to shut down as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Hotel owners were compelled to cancel all confirmed bookings for rooms, banqueting, conferencing and related activities.

They also had to decline further reservations of rooms, banqueting and conferencing events.

During that period, some hotels placed their workers on compulsory leave.

The Airport Hotels, a subsidiary of Odua Group, directed all its staff to proceed on a three-month forced leave without pay.

The hotel in a letter dated April 21, 2020 and signed by the Head, Human Resources, Yemi Madu, regretted the move, explaining that it was due to the company’s financial crisis and its uncertain future amid the pandemic.

Although hotels have commenced a phased and supervised reopening, the losses incured during the four-mouth lockdown have been enormous and crippling, especially for operators who collected bank loans to run the business.

According to the President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, businesses lost huge sums of,money daily during the lockdown.

Across the country, hotel owners reportedly faced tough times during the lockdown.

Manager, Crest Hotel Jos, Mr Thomas Willie, was reported to have said: “Most of the reservations were either postponed or cancelled outrightly because of the coronavirus issue.”

Manager, San Diego Hotels Limited, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Mr Austine Egbude, expressed worry that customers no longer visited hotels due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown arising from it.

“Already, we have reduced number of workers by engaging them on shifts to observe the guidelines given by authorities.

Mr Tunji Haruna, the Manager of Tropicana Hotel, said that the lockdown had drastically affected the hospitality business.

“As event organisers, others around February, we did not know COVID-19 will cripple our business to zero level,” Chief Samuel Alabi, President, Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos, said.

Alabi maintained that the hospitality industry deserved special intervention to cushion the effect of the lockdown since it was one of the few industries that were ordered to close shop.

He said: “During the lockdown and even under the relaxed lockdown regime, manufacturing, banking and some other key sectors of the economy were allowed to continue operations subject to certain guidelines while all hotels and restaurants were mandated to close down.

“This abrupt closure had engendered total loss of revenue on members’ part.”

During the period they were under lock and key, hotels continued to pay utility and waste clearance bills, paid money to suppliers whose supplied items that could not be used due to their perishable nature, Alabi noted.

They also spent money disinfecting the rooms, met their obligations to workers and spent money servicing some equipment that could not be shut down.

He pointed out that Lagos State had generated a lot of revenue from the hospitality sector, adding that since regulation of the industry lay in the states, the resuscitation of the industry and return of hotel owners to business now lies in the hands of the Lagos State government.

Alabi urged the government to create a tourism development fund to fund reopening expenses of hotels, repurchase existing loans that could not be serviced due to cessation of revenue from their businesses, among other recommendations.

He also urged the state government to postpone the payment of the Land Use charge, the Lagos State Waste Management Agency bill and other charges till 2021.

