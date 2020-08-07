COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine as treatment or cure?

I am not a medical expert. I have no authority to cite or qualified to pontificate on the efficacy or otherwise of over-the-counter (OTC) drug, hydroxychloroquine, which has been described as prophylaxis (preventive or protective medication for diseases).

It is also claimed to be effective in the treatment of the much dreaded COVID-19. Since the United States based Dr. Stella Emmanuel dared the powers and principalities in medical and pharmaceutical professions by declaring that COVID-19 has a “cure,” hell was let loose. She has been harshly criticised and vilified for her “unprofessional” conduct and “unethical” utterances. Even those who do not know anything beyond paracetamol joined the bandwagon of her critics. Simply put, in hospitals, isolation centres and convalescence homes across the world, hydroxychloroquine is being used with other drugs in the treatment of COVID-19. This is a statement of fact that even her critics admitted. Her offence is that she dared to pronounce the word “cure” instead of treatment.

In an interview that went viral last week, the interviewer challenged her for claiming a “cure” for COVID-19 and she responded pointedly. Sometimes experts are part of our problems. Agreed that there’s no approved curative prescriptions for COVID- 19 yet, but patients are being treated and discharged from isolation centres. If a COVID-19 positive patient later turn negative after treatment, is the person cured or not? This simply means the virus has been eradicated in the body. I pray God will deliver us from those who play games with human lives for their economic interest and anti-humanist agenda. Amen! Stay healthy always.

