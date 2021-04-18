News

COVID-19: I won’t take vaccine, I’m not guinea pig – Bishop Oyedepo

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, on Saturday said he would not take the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he was not a guinea pig.
Oyedepo, who spoke during the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer programme, described the vaccine as illegal.
He said though the world was confused about the situation, the church has the answer.
Nigeria began its vaccination against the virus in March, with 3.924 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency said over one million doses of the vaccine had so far been administered across the country.
Nigeria has recorded over 160,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 2,000 related deaths.
But the cleric said: “I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman; it is immoral, sir. I’m not a lawyer, but I don’t think it is legal. You can’t come to my house and want to give me an injection. On what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the church has the answer.
“Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How? One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs? The world is confused, but the church is lighted. So, the triumph of the church will humble the pride of the world. They don’t know what to do, sir. In the last days, the church will be reigning in power and glory. That is God’s plan.”
Oyedepo said he owed no one an apology for rejecting the vaccine, adding that he would expose The Devil and his agents.
He said: “No apologies. There is a big, big bird in our land, saying ‘don’t take it, they are deceivers’. Let me see someone who will come and inject me. By who? Are you going to tie my hands? How? Did I invite you? I know you are quiet; you will hear more of it. My job is to expose the devil and tell his agents, ‘get off, we are not guinea pigs.”

