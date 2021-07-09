Business

COVID-19: ILO tackles G20 on poor country’s recovery

As the world continues to battle the dreaded Coronavirus crisis, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has called on the Group of 20 countries to extend hand of fellowship to poor countries. G20 can help accelerate a human- centred recovery that is inclusive, sustainable, resilient In an address to G20 Development Ministers, the Director- General, ILO, Mr. Guy Ryder, welcomed the group’s support for increased international cooperation to distribute vaccines, provide financial support, strengthen social protection and counter the employment impact of the crisis, particularly in developing countries.

According to him, “defeating the pandemic and achieving recovery in developing countries are over-riding and interlinked imperatives for all of us. “And because only when those goals are achieved everywhere, can growth and development resume on a truly sustained basis, without fear of further COVID variants and waves, and consequential lockdowns.”

He further observes that at present, developing countries’ lack of fiscal space to implement economic support measures – or even to buy vaccines – had gravely hindered their capacity for both recovery, and for fighting the pandemic, adding that it had clearly had devastating implications for their workers. “Our data shows that in 2020, developing countries lost 10.6 per cent of working hours, the equivalent of 120 million full-time jobs, well above the global average of 8.8 per cent. “The consequent fall in labour income of 12.0 per cent has been distributed unevenly between workers, leading to greater inequality.

“The lack of access to adequate social protection has, for many, meant either working in dangerous conditions or destitution. 108 million people worldwide have been pushed back into working poverty. “The continued impact of the crisis in particular on young women and men stands to undermine growth and cause long-term structural damage, and increased informality in labour markets. “Although there are signs of recovery in some regions, without urgent and significant action, it will continue to be highly uneven,” he added.

