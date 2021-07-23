Business

COVID-19: IMF approves lending reforms for low-income countries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), yesterday, announced that it would revamp its concessional lending programmes to better support lowincome countries (LIC) during COVID-19 and aid their economic recovery. In a news release, the Bretton Woods institution said its executive board, last week, backed reforms that include raising the access limits for concessional financing for low-income countries by 45 per cent; eliminating access limits for the poorest countries with eligible programmes and maintaining zeroper cent interest rates on such loans.

The changes are needed, given an eightfold increase in IMF lending to low-income countries to $13.2 billion in 2020 and signs that demand for concessional financing will remain high for several years, IMF said. “The two-stage funding strategy that was approved by the IMF Board will secure the resources that we need to really get through this pandemic and its immediate aftermath,” said Christian Mumssen, Deputy Director of IMF’s Financial Department. To boost the lending capacity of its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), IMF said it would seek an additional $18 billion in coming years from member countries, on top of some $24 billion already raised since the start of the crisis, plus $4 billion in subsidies to support zero-per cent interest rates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: COVID-19 crisis created 6m accidental savers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over six million people have become “accidental savers” during the pandemic by keeping jobs while facing fewer outgoings, a report by financial consultancy, LCP, has disclosed. According to BBC, the report showed that many people have faced greater debts, redundancy, or reduced income during furlough, while others have seen their financial position improve. It found […]
Business

PTAD boss encourages staff on innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The wave of top level confirmation of appointment and success in 2020 promotion exercise for 15 senior and junior levels in the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has been commended by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme. A statement by Head, Corporate Communications, PTAD, Olugbenga Ajayi, stated that two acting directors were confirmed by the […]
Business

Lagos postpones Ehingbeti summit to Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing recent events across the country, the Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) has announced the postponement of Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Forum, earlier scheduled to hold from November 10 – 12, 2020, to a date in the first quarter of 2021. In a press release, the group said that with this postponement, the Economic Summit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica