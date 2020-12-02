Business

COVID-19: IMF cautions on additional monetary stimulus

The Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has said that while new frameworks and tools may hasten economic recovery, an additional monetary stimulus may pose important risks to financial stability.
The IMF Chief, who stated this in her opening remarks at a forum on “New Policy Frameworks for a Lower-for-Longer World” at the weekend, noted that that the traditional approach is to deploy financial regulation and macroprudential tools to mitigate such risks.

She said that while this should still be done, it may not be enough.

“As our own Tobias Adrian shows in a new paper, easier financial conditions today could encourage excessive risk-taking.“Monetary policymakers will need to balance a short-term boost to inflation and output against a buildup of macro-financial vulnerabilities,” Georgieva said.

She made these remarks on the heels of many central banks going back to the lab, reviewing their frameworks to identify innovative strategies and tools that will support the recovery from this crisis and beyond.

She explained that the abrupt collapse in activity caused by COVID-19 brought unemployment back in focus — and added to it the risk of skill deterioration, and an increase in poverty.

This, according to her, puts pressure on central banks to deliver more rate cuts and further policy accommodation.

She, however, noted that while central banks do have a critical role to play in what she described as the “long ascent” out of the covid-19 crisis: “The problem is that more of the same is not possible, and will not be sufficient at the moment.”

