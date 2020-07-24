Business

Covid-19: IMF receives $16bn loan request from sub-Saharan Africa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received about $16 billion loan requests for countries in sub- Saharan Africa to fight the Coronavirus ( COVID-19). The Director of Communications at the IMF, Gerry Rice, stated this at a regular press briefing in Washington D.C. yesterday. According to him, of the $16billion loans requested by countries in sub-Saharan Africa to fight the impact of the pandemic, at least $10bilion has already been approved, an amount he described as ten times the yearly approval for the region prior to the outbreak of the virus.

He also disclosed that 21 countries in the region have also received debt service relief $200million from the IMF, under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust which allows the Fund to provide grants for debt relief for the poorest and most vulnerable nations in the world.

The IMF spokesman further said that South Africa’s $4.6 billion emergency financing assistance from the Fund would be considered by its Board on July 27, adding that this would bring to 72 the number of countries receiving IMF aid to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said: “They’ve requested this assistance to help them address urgent balance of payments needs arising from this external shock that the pandemic has given to so many countries.

