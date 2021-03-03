Business

Covid-19: IMF’s support to Nigeria, others hits $17.5bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The International Monetary F u n d ( I M F ) , since the onset of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, has extended financial assistance amounting to over $17.5billion to Nigeria and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), to enable them address the impact of the crisis.

The Managing Director of the IMF, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, disclosed this in a joint statement that she and the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, issued at the start of the Ninth African Fiscal Forum titled, “Time for Brave Policies,” which kicked off yesterday. According to the statement, apart from the IMF’s financial assistance to the region, Europe has contributed €6.2 billion to SSA’s external response to Covid-19 and more than €1 billion has also been provided through European Union (EU) budget support to create fiscal space for the pandemic response efforts.

It, however, noted that despite the financial support from the fund and the European Commission, coupled with many SSA countries’ swift fiscal policy response to the crisis, “2021 is likely to be another very challenging year for the region.” “Even if vaccines become widely available, daunting development challenges remain. If unaddressed, extreme poverty and inequality will inevitably continue to rise, and education achievements will be held back, with critical implications for social stability and security, especially in more fragile environments,” the statement said. It noted: “Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) continues to grapple with an unprecedented health, social and economic crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FBN Holdings’ H1 profit rises by 56.3%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

FBN Holdings Plc announced its unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 with a profit after tax growing by 56.3 per cent. According to report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the profit after tax stood at N49.5 billion, up 56.3 per cent y-o-y, from N31.6 billion reported in 2019. The […]
Business

Registeration opens for FG’s N75bn youth investment fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government says it has opened the portal for Nigerians to apply for its N75 billion youth investment fund.   The initiative of the ministry of youths and sports is being funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). On July 22, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, announced that the Federal […]
Business

Benue govt adopts ZUGACOIN

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Benue State government has adopted Zugacoin as the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon.Titus Ubah, alongside, Hon. Bem Mngutyo, Minority Leader Benue State House of Assembly, officially became registered members of Zugacoin. This feat was achieved during their courtesy visit to the founder of Zugacoin, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica