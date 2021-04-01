News

COVID-19: India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world’s biggest maker of the drug.
The country, with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil, has so far injected 64 million doses and exported nearly as many. This has raised criticism at home as India’s per-capita vaccination figure is much lower than many countries, reports Reuters.
The government has previously said that people over 45 can register for inoculation from April 1.
India initially focused on front-like workers, the elderly and those suffering from other health conditions, unlike some richer countries that have made all their adults eligible to get inoculated.
New Delhi says it is working towards that goal, and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted that there would be no vaccine shortage in the country as it opens up the vaccination programme.
“Centre to continually replenish states’ supplies,” he said on Twitter. “Avoid overstocking and under stocking.”
India has already decided to delay big vaccine exports for now, including to the WHO-backed global vaccine alliance COVAX.
It is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech, which is struggling to step up supplies. India’s drug regulator is soon expected to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
India has reported more than 12 million infections, including a big surge last month. Deaths stand at more than 162,400.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fire incident at our complex minor – Army

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja   There was palpable fear, Tuesday, in military circles, as fire raged from the Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja. New Telegraph reports that the Defence, Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, all have their headquarters within the complex. In a terse statement, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. […]
News

We Hope To Turn The Political Tide Of The Country By Presenting The Best Candidates – Borono Bassey

Posted on Author By Ntiense Umoren

  Mr Borono Bassey is one of the fast upcoming political factors and a voice to reckon with in Akwa Ibom politics. His sudden acceleration to the position of the Peoples Democratic Party state publicity secretary has shocked some political bigwigs in different quarters. The vibrant youngman at several interactions on issues bothering on his […]
News

NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica