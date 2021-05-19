COVID-19: India’s cases hit 25m

…as virus claims lives of more than 1,000 doctors, medical personnel

India became the second country after the United States of America (USA) to report more than 25 million cases of COVID-19 as it registered 263,533 new infections in the past 24 hours Tuesday.

The virus claimed 4,329 lives, making this the deadliest day in the country since the pandemic began, Health Ministry data showed.

The Ministry said overall, 278,719 people have died of COVID-19 in India.

The number of new Coronavirus cases has continued to fall since last week after it reached a peak of 414,188 cases on May 7.

However, the actual infection figures and the death toll maybe several times higher as testing rates are low and many people may be dying at home, experts have said, warning India not to let its guard down.

Case numbers are rising rapidly in rural regions where health facilities are ill-equipped and COVID-19 tests are unavailable.

A court in Northern Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, criticised the authorities about the medical infrastructure in rural areas, saying it seemed as if the entire health system was at “God’s mercy,” broadcaster NDTV reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state officials to focus their efforts on checking transmissions and ensuring health facilities for the poor in remote regions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has said more than 1,000 doctors have died from Covid since the pandemic hit last year, with one quarter of those dying since the beginning of April alone, said Dr. J.A. Jayalal, the organization’s president.

He estimated at least 40 percent of doctors have been infected. Recent data on other medical personnel was not available.

The country’s health care providers work amid an inadequate and deeply unequal medical system. According to the World Bank, India’s health care spending, public and out of pocket, totals about 3.5 percent of its gross domestic product, less than half of the global average.

