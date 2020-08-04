COVID-19 infections hit record low as NCDC confirms 288 new cases

…as Buhari donates PPEs worth N67m to Sao Tome and Principe

For the second consecutive day, the number of COVID-19 infections in the country hit a record low as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 288 new cases.

The agency confirmed the new cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday night.

The new figure of positive samples is the lowest in over two months.

The number of recoveries recorded a significant increase over the past 48 hours, with 355 people discharged on Monday, compared to 221 recoveries for Sunday – a total of 20,663 people have been confirmed negative for the virus by the NCDC.

While Taraba state has not recorded any fatality, with eight new deaths, a total of 896 people have died of COVID-19 complications in 35 states and the FCT.

Although the figures have shown a reduced rate of infection over the past four days, the NCDC says it is still too early to relax the guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, said while the country’s infection curve doesn’t look too bad, “it is too early to celebrate”.

He called for sustained efforts towards ensuring the accessibility to vaccines when they become available, and also stressing the need for the country to “be better involved in the research and development and, of course, manufacturing” in relation to such endeavours.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has donated N67 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to aid the fight against COVID-19 in Sao Tome and Principe.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Monday during a briefing by the PTF in Abuja.

“I am happy to inform you that as ECOWAS champion in the containment of COVID-19 in the West African sub-region, Mr President Made a donation of 67 million naira worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe,” Boss Mustapha told newsmen.

This donation follows a request by the government of Sao Tome, seeking aid to help the country effectively manage the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world.

Medical equipment donated includes units of test kits, extraction kits, infrared thermometers, and other items of personal protective equipment to treat and test thousands in Sao Tome and Principe.

In a similar vein, the goods that were procured by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), and have been brought into the hub in Abuja will soon be distributed following orders by President Buhari.

Mustapha noted during his oration that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will play a vital role in the distribution process from Nigeria to other West African countries.

According to him, the distribution of the items is expected to begin from Wednesday, August 3.

BREAKDOWN

288 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-88

Kwara-33

Osun-27

FCT-25

Enugu-25

Abia-20

Kaduna-17

Plateau-13

Rivers-13

Delta-10

Gombe-8

Ogun-4

Oyo-3

Katsina-1

Bauchi-1

*44,129 confirmed

20,663 discharged

896 deaths

